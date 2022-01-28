FALL BRANCH - Bobbie B. Manning, Jr., age 83 of Fall Branch, passed away peacefully Monday, January 3, 2022 at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC following a period of declining health.
The family will receive friends from 2-4:00 pm on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 4:00 pm in the chapel with Bill Glover officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bueford Fletcher, T.R. Woods and Mark Winkle.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions to Vanderbilt University Liver Transplant, Vanderbilthealth.com.
