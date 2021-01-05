Bob Kassem passed away peacefully at home on Friday, January 1st, 2021 at the age of 80. He was born in Elizabethton, TN, to Richard and Najla Kassem.
Bob graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport, TN and received his BS degree at University of Tennessee at Knoxville where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He continued his education at the University of Tennessee earning a Juris Doctorate from the School of Law.
Bob practiced law in Knoxville for over 20 years. He was a long time member of Cherokee Country Club, where he served as President. He also served on The McNabb Center Board for several years. Bob's greatest accomplishment was the work he did in the 12-step recovery community for almost four decades. He helped to establish Narcotics Anonymous meetings across East Tennessee and served on the Narcotics Anonymous World Service Board for many years. Bob loved to share his experiences, strength and hope with anyone who reached out for help. His compassion and dedication in the recovery community was immeasurable and will be forever missed.
In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his sister, Samita Kassem Carter. Bob is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ellie McNabb Kassem and his daughter, Elisabeth Kassem Ross and Hardy, daughter, Amy Kassem Richardson and Matt; grandchildren Lindsey Ross, Jessica Ross, Max Richardson, Stuart Richardson; and his siblings Amita Kassem Clark and Bud, Sam Kassem and Ann, Chockey Kassem and Karen. Bob was well known for his sense of humor, passion for music, and a true love of life that was contagious. Bob will be remembered as a child of God and a friend of Bill W..
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The McNabb Center, 201 West Springdale Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary