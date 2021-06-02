KNOXVILLE - Bob Kassem passed away peacefully at home on Friday, January 1st, 2021 at the age of 80. He was born in Elizabethton, TN, to Richard and Najla Kassem.
Bob graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport, TN and received his BS degree at University of Tennessee at Knoxville where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He continued his education at the University of Tennessee earning a Juris Doctorate from the School of Law.
In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his sister, Samita Kassem Carter and nephew Mark Kassem. Bob is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ellie McNabb Kassem and his daughter, Elisabeth Kassem Ross and Hardy, daughter, Amy Kassem Richardson and Matt; grandchildren Lindsey Ross, Jessica Ross, Max Richardson, Stuart Richardson; and his siblings Amita Kassem Clark and Bud, Sam Kassem and Ann, Chockey Kassem and Karen. He was well known for his sense of humor, passion for music, and a true love of life that was contagious. Bob will be remembered as a child of God and a friend of Bill W..
A graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Kingsport, TN at 11 am, on June 4th, 2021. Online condolences may be made at www.rosefuneraltn.com.