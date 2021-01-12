WISE, VA - Bob Colyer, Sr., 88, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap, VA.
Bob was born in Wise County. He lived and worked in Wise County his entire life. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a graduate of the 2nd graduation class at Clinch Valley College, now the University of Virginia’s College at Wise (UVA-Wise).
Throughout his life, Bob owned and operated several businesses, most notable Colgard Mine products and Colgard Outdoor Sports.
Bob was an avid supporter of the athletic programs at UVA-Wise. He was a supporter of the football program at the college from the program’s inception and left a lasting impression on many of the athletes, being known as the “morale coach”. Along with his wife Margie, Bob established the Colyer Family Scholarship at UVA Wise in honor of his parents. Bob was involved in various volunteer boards related to UVA Wise including the College Board, Highland Cavalier Club board, the Poor Farm Society, and the College Foundation Board. In 2005, he received the college’s Volunteer of the Year award.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Colyer and Annie Colyer; brothers, Bo Colyer, Bill Colyer, Frank Colyer; sisters, Marie Sanders, Lillian Bennett, Tessabell Carty, Geraldine Pitman, Janice Owens, and infant Kanzie Colyer.
Bob is survived by his wife, Margie Colyer; sons, Bobby Colyer and wife Elva and Rod Colyer and wife Valeri; grandchildren, Chelsea Smith and husband Will and Seth Colyer and wife Whitney; step-grandchildren, Jessica Brown and husband Jason and Sarah Newens and husband Andy; great-grandchildren, Franklin Smith and Hampton Smith; seven step-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Patricia Dockery; special nephew, Jimmy Lawson; as well as many other family members and friends.
Funeral services for Bob Colyer Sr will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Pastor Greg Sergent officiating. Burial will follow in the Beverly Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. till time services at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Colyer Family Scholarship Fund at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, attention Advancement Office, 100 College Ave, Wise, VA 24293. We will be following State mandated social distancing and occupancy. Masks are required and will not be supplied by the family or funeral home. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.