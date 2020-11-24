Bob Bigham finished life’s race on November 20, 2020, and entered the kingdom of Heaven.
Bob was born June 25, 1951, in Kingsport. He attended Lynn View High School before joining The United States Army, serving from 1969-1971. Following his discharge from the Army in the fall of 1971, Bob met and fell in love with Begee Wolfe. They were married on August 16, 1975 and have spent the last 45 years building a life and family together, creating a home filled with love.
Bob accepted Christ into his heart many years ago and has been a member of Morrison Chapel UMC for over 30 years.
Bob retired from the City of Kingsport in 2009, after 38 1/2 years of service in the Water Department. He enjoyed his job but most of all enjoyed his work buddies and the many friendships he made while there.
For many years, Bob coached youth baseball and basketball. He coached with passion and enjoyed teaching the games he loved to countless kids over the years.
Bob’s greatest times were spent with his family on “Game Day,” snacking on good food, snuggled up to his family (or his cat, Admiral) and watching UT football, Celtic basketball, or his beloved New York Yankees.
Bob was a “man’s man,” but in his older years he began to soften and became quite addicted to Hallmark Christmas movies and Downton Abby. Who knew? Husband. Daddy. Papoo. These are the titles he held closest to his heart that filled him with pride and brought him his greatest joy.
He has spent the last 45 years being the greatest husband to Begee Bigham. He has been the most amazing Daddy to Kristin Hilton (Nevada) and to Brett Bigham (Tiphanie). He was the proudest Papoo to Zeke, Slade, Evie, Samara and Layne. He put us first every day, loved us fiercely, and showed us what being a man was all about. He simply, “loved us the mostest”.
Bob is also survived by his loving mother, Nell White; sisters, Tammy Simpson, Kingsport; Lisa Russell, Smyrna, TN and Susan Trenholm, Murray, KY; brothers, Billy Langford, Mike Langford and Freddie White. Also, left to cherish his memory are his in-laws of the last 45 years, Cynthia Berry (Eddie), Angie Smith (John), Jan Wolfe (Lou), and Steve Little (Sandy, deceased) all of Kingsport. Many uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and church family.
The family will Celebrate Bob’s Life at Morrison Chapel United Methodist Church in the near future. Services will be announced at a later date.
Bob was a faithful blood donor for 40 years. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you consider making a blood donation. Any memorial contributions could be made to Morrison Chapel United Methodist Church in Kingsport.
The family would like to express their extreme gratitude to the staff of HVMC A5 and C300 for the care and compassion given to Bob and the family.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Robert Allen “Bob” Bigham and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.