Bob Bigham finished life’s race on November 20, 2020 and entered the kingdom of Heaven.
A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be conducted at 3:00 pm Saturday, December 12, 2020, in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel, Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
Bob was a faithful blood donor for 40 years. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you consider making a blood donation. Any memorial contributions could be made to Morrison Chapel United Methodist Church in Kingsport.
The family would like to express their extreme gratitude to the staff of HVMC A5 and C300 for the care and compassion given to Bob and the family.
