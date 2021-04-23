KINGSPORT - Bo Bellamy, 48, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Born in Kingsport, he has lived in this area all of his life. A graduate of Dobyns-Bennett, he was a proficient athlete in football, baseball, and wrestling. He then invested into the lives of those behind him by coaching football, basketball, and baseball. Bo loved riding his motorcycle.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Anne Lawson Bellamy.
Bo is survived by his children, Tucker Hall, Keagan Bellamy, Bella Bellamy, Cooper Bellamy; father, Eugene Bellamy and wife Sharon; two brothers, John Bellamy and wife Jami (Caleb Gilmore) and Josh Bellamy and wife Katrina (Hunter and Cassie Minton); soulmate, Kimberly Sims; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at St. Luke United Methodist Church with Pastor Tim Hodges officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Special thanks to his motorcycle group for their support.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lynn View Pee Wee Football League