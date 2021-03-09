FALL BRANCH - Blayne Housewright, age 83, of Fall Branch, Tn. passed away, Monday, March 8, 2021.
He is survived by his 62 years Mary F. “Frankie’ Housewright. 4 sons and daughters-in-law; Jerry and Sherry Housewright, Randy And Marie Housewright, Tony and Melissa Houswright and Allan Housewright. Special daughter; Joletta. Grandchildren; Brian, Luke, Ashley and Samual, Cameron and Chlesy, Walker, Issac, Annika, Micah, Michela and Katelyn. Great grandchildren; Nathan, Kylee, Payton, Maylan, Raegan, Camdon Blayne, and Sepriana. Twin brother; Wayne Housewright.
Preceded in death by his parents Robert and Emmaline Housewright. His grandaughter; Jheri Noelle. Five brothers and one sister.
He was faithful to his church; Bethesda FWB, where he served as a deacon.
He retired after 53 years of service from Palace Vending.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 12, 2021 from 11 am to 12 pm at Jeffers Afton Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 1 pm in Fairview UMC with Pastor Danny Willis officiating. His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
