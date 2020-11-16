KINGSPORT - Blanche Hutson Salley, 89, of Kingsport, was called home Sunday, November 15, 2020 following an extended illness. Blanche was born in Hawkins County, TN and had resided in Kingsport for most of her life. She was a homemaker and attended Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church and First Assembly of God. Blanche loved working with flowers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James B. Salley; parents, John and Betty Mae Hutson; daughter, Judy L. Lawson; 2 sons, Donnie R. Hutson and Randy L. Chapman; 2 grandsons; 1 great-granddaughter; 2 sisters, Gertrude Hutson and Kate Wright; and 2 brothers, Carson Hutson and Solomon Reeser Hutson.
Blanche is survived by her daughter, Debby Griffith and husband, Mickey; 2 sons, Jackie Hutson and wife, Sandy, and Tommy Hutson and wife, Nellie; daughter-in-law, Margie Hutson; 6 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, James Hutson; sister, Gladys Mowdy; special caregiver and sister, Ilene Way; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 11:00-12:00 pm on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm with Rev. Andy Sensabaugh officiating. Burial will follow in Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2020 Meadowview Pkwy Suite 100, Kingsport, TN 37660.