KINGSPORT - Blanard Ray “Doc” Collins, 93, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 3, 2022, from 12:30-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Tim Harris officiating. Eulogies will be given by Brooke Gibson, Preston Gibson and Michael Gordon.
The Entombment Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Mausoleum III.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
