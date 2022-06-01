KINGSPORT - Blanard Ray “Doc” Collins, 93, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born November 28, 1928, in Nickelsville, VA to the late James and Emily Beaver Collins.
Blanard was a loving and wonderful husband, father, grandfather and brother who was a man of character and integrity.
He was a graduate of Dungannon High School where he excelled in playing baseball.
Blanard was a committed Christian and member of Midway Covenant Church of the Brethren.
He retired from the Kingsport Press following twenty-eight years of service.
Blanard enjoyed playing checkers, volunteering at Carter Fold and spending time with his friends in the Firebird Car Club.
In addition to his parents, Blanard was preceded in death by his siblings, Willie Collins, Goldie Horn, Carl Collins, Hughie Collins, Ralph Collins and Lucille Peters.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of fifty-three years, Wanda Faye Crawley Collins; daughter, Cristal Faye Gibson (Jason Ray); son, Darrell Eugene Collins; grandchildren, Brooke Gibson, Preston Gibson (Megan) and several other grandchildren; great-grandchild, Zoey Gibson; sisters, Virginia Lambert and Bonnie Harris; brother, James Collins; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 3, 2022, from 12:30-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Tim Harris officiating. Eulogies will be given by Brooke Gibson, Preston Gibson and Michael Gordon.
The Entombment Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Mausoleum III.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
