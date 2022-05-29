KINGSPORT - Blanard R. Collins, 93, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Holston Valley Hospital.
Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
