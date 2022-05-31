KINGSPORT - Blanard “Doc” Collins, 93, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: May 31, 2022 @ 3:36 pm
KINGSPORT - Blanard “Doc” Collins, 93, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription