KINGSPORT - Bishop Jack K. Forbes, 87, of Kingsport passed away Monday, July 24, 2023.
Jack was born December 3, 1935, in Sullivan County, Tennessee to the late Bishop M.K. Forbes and Mary Wells Forbes.
He had been a pastor since 1982 having served the Assembly Church of the Lord Jesus Christ Power Point Ministry.
Jack enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, especially his wife and all his grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his sister, Faye Vickers, and grandparents, Simon and Maggie Forbes.
Those left to cherish Jack’s memory are his loving wife of 68 years, Mavis Forbes; daughters, Toni New (Al), and Kay Taylor; son, Denver Forbes (Kaitlin); grandchildren, Pastor Brandi Neal (Jason), Amber Shelton (Jason), Brandon Taylor, and Brooklyn Painter; great-grandchildren, Aaron Neal (Tessa), Logan Shelton (Catelyn), Will Shelton, and Colt and Cash Painter; great-great grandchildren, Hudson and Acen; sister, Betty Block (Leonard); extended family, Samantha Forbes; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Power Point Ministry, 457 Lenoir Rd., Kingsport, Tennessee or anytime at the home of his granddaughter, Pastor Brandi Neal.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor Brandi Neal and Bishop Don Bledsoe officiating.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:00 am on Saturday July 29, 2023, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Sermon on the Mount. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:00 am.
Honorary pallbearers are Henry Adkins and Wayne Larkins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Power Point Ministry.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Bishop Jack K. Forbes and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
