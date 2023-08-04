KINGSPORT - Bishop David Michael Peters, age 70, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 4, 2023. He was a 1971 graduate of Lynn View High School where he excelled in football, basketball, baseball and track. During his high school career, he set several standing records in the Upper Lakes Conference and TSSAA. Following high school, David attended Carson Newman College where he was awarded a scholarship to play baseball for the Eagles. During his time there, David met the love of his life, Cindy Eason, and they would marry in 1977. David was proud to have received an invitation to the Kansas City Royals following graduation from college.

David was ordained as the Pastor of Apostolic Lighthouse Church and served as Principal of Lighthouse Christian School beginning in 1999. For the next 24 years, David would share the gospel of Christ with unwavering faith to his church and community. He was such a wonderful pastor, counselor, teacher, coach, principal and minister of the gospel, which was his passion for life. He was always ready to help others with Bible Study and to know the truth of God’s word. David will be remembered for his dedication to the congregation and youth of Apostolic Lighthouse, working with the sound department and most of all his love for his family, especially his grandchildren.

Recommended for you