Birnelyn C. "Lynn" Still Jul 30, 2022

KINGSPORT - Birnelyn C. "Lynn" Still, 84 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Lynn was born on August 10, 1937, to the late Alfred and Sylvia Harkaly Von Zach in Detroit, MI. She married the William, the love of her life on May 1, 1955 in Kingsport.

In addition to her parents, Lynn was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Markiewicz.

Left to cherish Lynn's memory are her husband of 67 years, William Still, children, Shelley Lester and William Still II; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Graveside Services will be held at 3:00 pm, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Section E at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Paul F. Becker officiating.

To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com

The care of Birnelyn C. "Lynn" Still and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.