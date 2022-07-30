KINGSPORT - Birnelyn C. “Lynn” Still, 84 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Lynn was born on August 10, 1937, to the late Alfred and Sylvia Harkaly Von Zach in Detroit, MI. She married the William, the love of her life on May 1, 1955 in Kingsport.

