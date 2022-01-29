Birdie J. "Bee" Hubbard, 85, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Birdie was born in Bristol, TN to parents, James and Ina Carmack on September 16, 1936. She graduated from Bristol Tennessee High school in 1954. Birdie enjoyed cross stitch, needlework and quilting. She was a member of the First Church of the Brethren in Bristol, TN. Birdie was a loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; she will be greatly missed by her family and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ina Carmack, sisters, Sue Miller and Merle Everett, and previous husband, Ralph Hubbard.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Debra Coleman; son, John Hubbard; sister, Gladys Weddle; grandson, Dominic; granddaughter, Amanda; great-granddaughter, Deserae and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 3:00pm on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, in the Garden of Prayer in East Tennessee Cemetery located at 2630 Hwy 75 Blountville, TN 37617.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Birdie J. "Bee" Hubbard.