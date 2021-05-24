DRYDEN, VA - Billy Wayne Kelley 52, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday May 22, 2021 at Lonesome Pine Hospital. He was a coal miner, fabricator, and best pop-pop ever. He enjoyed spending his days with his family. He was preceded in death by his father Billy E. Kelley, and grandparents James and Hester Polson. He is survived by his fiancee' Tracy Doss Edens, son Jordan Edens and wife Destinee Edens, special grandsons Leeland and Parker Edens who called him "Pop Pop", his mother Josie Kelley and fiance' Roger Hartsock, his brother, Arnel Mullins and wife Julia Mullins, aunt and uncle, Bubs and Katie Sergent, aunt, Cathey Drew and daughters Catherine Ball and Shannon Kelly, special niece Abi Mullins who called him Uncle "MOD" (My other Dad) sister in law Sheila Collins and a host of other close relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the visitation, at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap, VA. The funeral service will be conducted following, in the funeral home's chapel, with John Britton Sr. officiating. The committal service will follow in Temple Hill Memorial Gardens, Castlewood, Virginia. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. You may go online to view the obituary, sign the guest registry, or leave the family a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com Holding Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kelley family.