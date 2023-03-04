KINGSPORT - Billy Wayne Edwards 82, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born in Bristol, TN to the late James Thomas and Iva Hendrickson Edwards and resided in Blountville for most of his life. He served his country in the United States Air Force. Bill retired from Eastman Chemical Company after over 25 years of service. He was a past member of the Blountville Volunteer Fire Department and enjoyed woodworking in his spare time.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, J.T. Edwards; sisters, Betty Webb, Mariola Edwards, Phyllis Barnes, and Rosalie Price.
Survivors include the mother of his children, Carol Edwards; sons, Anthony Edwards and wife Cindy, Tim Edwards and wife Marsha, and Mark Edwards and wife Sandy; grandchildren, Jared Edwards, Jordan Edwards and wife Gracie; great-grandchild, Archie Ray Edwards; along with several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
A military graveside service will be conducted at 10 AM on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with honors conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 AM.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Isaiah 117 House.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the ICU staff at Holston Valley Medical Center for their loving care.