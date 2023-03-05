KINGSPORT - Billy Wayne Edwards 82, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born in Bristol, TN to the late James Thomas and Iva Hendrickson Edwards and resided in Blountville for most of his life. He served his country in the United States Air Force. Bill retired from Eastman Chemical Company after over 25 years of service. He was a past member of the Blountville Volunteer Fire Department and enjoyed woodworking in his spare time.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, J.T. Edwards; sisters, Betty Webb, Mariola Edwards, Phyllis Barnes, and Rosalie Price.

