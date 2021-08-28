KINGSPORT – Billy Truman “Bill” Smith, 66 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a battle with Covid-19. He was a loving husband, father, brother and papaw. Bill and his son, Matt left this earthly life holding hands as they entered into their heavenly home together.
He was preceded in death by his son, Billy Matthew Smith (8-25-2021); his parents, Morris and Irene Smith; sister, Charlotte Marsette McClellan.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Margaret Hammonds Smith; granddaughter, Abbie Grace Smith; brother, Rick Smith (Judy); several aunts and cousins.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 am Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Rev. John Hammonds and Rev. Daniel Southerland officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:45 am.
