KINGSPORT – Billy Taft “Bill” Gilreath, 81 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Kingsport following a long illness.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
A Masonic Service will begin at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with a funeral service to follow with Pastor Ray Amos, Sr. officiating.
A military graveside service will be held at 11 am Friday at Oak Hill Memorial Park with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 conducting the rites. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am.
