KINGSPORT – Billy Taft “Bill” Gilreath, 81 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Kingsport following a long illness. He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Bill was a member of the Bloomingdale VFD, Bloomingdale Ruritan, Outdoorsman and member of the Scottish Rites and Kingsport Masonic Lodge #688.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Iva Jean Ketron Gilreath and his parents, Howard and Bertie Dalton Gilreath; sons-in-law, Gene Spencer and Greg Guy; sisters, Rennie McCann and Betty Jo Roberts.
Bill is survived by his daughters, Billie Jo “B.J.” Spencer and Sallie Guy; grandson, Logan Ferguson (Kaylan); great-grandson, Landon Ferguson; great-granddaughter, Alyssa Ferguson; sisters, Elizabeth Hammonds, Velma Hyde (Barry) and Nancy Wallen (Joe); brother, Jimmy Gilreath.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
A Masonic Service will begin at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with a funeral service to follow with Pastor Ray Amos, Sr. officiating.
A military graveside service will be held at 11 am Friday at Oak Hill Memorial Park with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 conducting the rites. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
