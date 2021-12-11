CHURCH HILL - Billy Sword, age 68, of Church Hill, TN, born on February 4, 1953 to the late Clifford and Buretta Sword, departed from this life into the next to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at his home with his family by his side. He was a Veteran of the United States Military having served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a retiree of AFG with 30+ years of service. Billy was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, sports, camping and riding his Harley Davidson. Most of all he was a family man who loved his Lord and Savior. He will be greatly missed by all those who love him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Howard Sword (Paula.)
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife and high school sweetheart of 51 years, “Sweet” Barbara Sword; 3 children, Stephanie Jones (and Billy’s best friend and son-in-law, Gary), Billy Sword, Jr. (Vicky) and Michael Sword (Mandy); 6 grandchildren, Zachary, Zane, Austin, Chloe, Elijah and Paxton Sword; 6 great-grandchildren, Cali, June, Zoey, Greyson, Harper and Haley; brother, Ricky Sword (Sharon); several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends; and a special puppy, Hollybeth.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm with Chris Carter officiating. Military Graveside services will follow at Church Hill Memory Gardens with the Hawkins County Honor Guard presiding. Pallbearers serving the family will be: Zane Sword, Elijah Sword, Eric Sword, Jeffrey Sword, Bryan Clement and Shannon Mowell. Honorary Pallbearers serving the family will be: Zachary and Paxton Sword.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Sword family.