Billy Renfro, 90, after a period of declining health took the hand of our Lord and Savior and followed him home Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was reunited with the "love of his life" Wanda Louise Renfro who passed in November 2020. She was his soulmate, and they were married on Valentine's Day.

Born in 1932 in North Carolina, Bill was the oldest of five children born to Howard and Nell White Renfro. They later moved to Unicoi, Tennessee where they made their home.

