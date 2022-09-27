Billy Renfro, 90, after a period of declining health took the hand of our Lord and Savior and followed him home Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was reunited with the "love of his life" Wanda Louise Renfro who passed in November 2020. She was his soulmate, and they were married on Valentine's Day.
Born in 1932 in North Carolina, Bill was the oldest of five children born to Howard and Nell White Renfro. They later moved to Unicoi, Tennessee where they made their home.
Bill proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1959 retiring as Sargeant.
Bill with a grade school education, and Wanda by his side they built a beautiful life and successful business. Expanding over 63 years Bill built Kingsport Awning and Siding and Tri-City Door Co with hard work, vision, expertise and a desire to provide quality work.
Bill and Wanda spent years travelling all over the world together on many adventures. They loved to entertain and opened their hearts and home to nearly everyone they met. Always surrounded by a multitude of friends that quickly became family. They made certain everyone felt welcome in their beautiful home. Generously and with great joy they started a tradition of huge Christmas morning breakfasts, exceeding over 50 family members and friends each year.
Bill was a member of Blessed Hope Baptist Church where he kept the entrance basket filled with candy. Bill always shared his huge smile, infectious laugh and generosity with everyone. He was a loving brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Wanda Renfro; sister, Kay Latta; niece, Nancy Smith; and nephews, Robert Smith, and Ricky Renfro.
Those left to cherish his memory include his siblings, Ray Renfro, Wayne Renfro (Barbara), and Linda Smith (caregiver); six children, Judy Farmer (RC), Jerri Hale (David), Jackie D. Renfro, Christi Nunley (Mike), Greg Ellege (Wendy), and adopted son Jesse Jantz (Renee); sixteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; special friends, Angie Van Selow (caregiver), Ken and Diane Miller (friends of 45 years), Mike and Teresa Fullen, Jay and Linda Tanner, Ted Davis, Robert and Etta Long, Ted and Judy Hughes.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Blessed Hope Baptist Church, Kingsport, Tennessee.
The Renfro family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Amedysis Hospice and Michelle Robinette for their excellent love and care given to our father.
The Renfro family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Thursday, September 29th, from 5 - 7 pm in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Travis Pierson officiating.
