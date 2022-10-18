Billy Ray Taylor Oct 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Billy Ray Taylor, 63, of Kingsport passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022.He retired from Walmart Sporting Goods.Mr. Taylors’s full obituary may be viewed, and condolences shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Billy Ray Taylor Kingsport Condolence Taylors Obituary Sporting Goods Pass Away Recommended for you