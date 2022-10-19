KINGSPORT - Billy Ray Taylor, 63, of Kingsport passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022.

He was born on May 14, 1959, in Kingsport, TN to Noah Ray Taylor and the late Betty Jane Helton Taylor.

