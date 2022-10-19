Billy Ray Taylor Oct 19, 2022 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Billy Ray Taylor, 63, of Kingsport passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022.He was born on May 14, 1959, in Kingsport, TN to Noah Ray Taylor and the late Betty Jane Helton Taylor.Billy worked for Jim’s Motorcycle Shop, and he retired from Walmart Sporting Goods.He was a member of the Cherokee Radio Gun Club, and the Kingsport Amateur Radio Club. Billy enjoyed outdoor activities.In addition to his mother, Billy was preceded in death by his brother, Tony Dale Taylor; brother-in-law, Daniel Armstrong; his grandparents, aunts, uncles and a great-niece.Those left to cherish Billy’s memory are his wife, Jennifer Taylor; son, John Taylor; father, Ray Taylor; sister, Teri Armstrong; and several nieces and nephews. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Friday, October 21, 2022, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.A Funeral Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm in the chapel with Pastor Bob Howerton officiating.The service may be viewed live beginning at 1:55 pm on Friday, October 21, 2022, by visiting www.oakhillfh.com and clicking on Mr. Taylor’s obit.A Graveside Service will follow in the Garden of the Last Supper of Oak Hill Memorial Park.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Billy Ray Taylor and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you