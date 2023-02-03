Billy Ray Stidham passed away on February 3, 2023. He was 85 years old. Bill retired as a chemist from Holston Army Ammunition Plant. Bill built many houses and grew enough vegetables every year for several families. Bill's greatest joy was preparing food for friends and shut-ins. Bill was a kind and gentle man, beloved by his family and friends. If you would like to honor Bill's life, take a meal to someone in need.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, W.A. Stidham, Jr. and Mary Stidham, and best friend, Paul Trammell.

