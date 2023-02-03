Billy Ray Stidham passed away on February 3, 2023. He was 85 years old. Bill retired as a chemist from Holston Army Ammunition Plant. Bill built many houses and grew enough vegetables every year for several families. Bill's greatest joy was preparing food for friends and shut-ins. Bill was a kind and gentle man, beloved by his family and friends. If you would like to honor Bill's life, take a meal to someone in need.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, W.A. Stidham, Jr. and Mary Stidham, and best friend, Paul Trammell.
Bill is survived by the love of his life, Rena Gallihar Stidham, his wife of 62 years. He is survived by two children, a son, Jeff Stidham and wife, Tina, and a daughter, Lisa Stidham. Bill has two incredibly perfect grandchildren, Whitney Roberts (Davis) and William Stidham. Bill is survived by one brother, Everette Stidham (Sue), and many cousins including Mary Alice Livingston, Linda Andrews, Alex Stidham, and Tim Stidham. The family would like to recognize Bill's loyal friends, Mike McDonald, Hank Somers, and John Brandon. Bill's last year of life was made comfortable and easier with the care of his family's friend, Tara Brewer and Rebecca May.
Stidham Family to receive friends Sunday Feb 5, 2023 from 2-4 PM Kingsport First Assembly of God 2213 Brandon Ln, Kingsport, TN 37660. Funeral service to follow at 4 PM. Graveside service will be held Monday Feb 6, 2023 at 11 AM at East Lawn Memorial Park, with Mr. Herald Corn to officiate the services.