WEBER CITY, VA - Billy Ray Lane, 83 of Weber City passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 while mowing his yard. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Scott County Funeral Home.
Updated: June 28, 2022 @ 5:08 pm
