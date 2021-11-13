Billy Ray Kiser (Bill) passed away on November 6, 2021, at his home after a brief illness. Bill was born in Coeburn, VA, on April 28, 1937. He attended East Tennessee State College on a football scholarship and graduated in 1960 commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant through ROTC.
He was predeceased by his parents, Noah and Edith Kiser; brothers, Harry, Bobby, Noah Jr aka Noon; sister, Phyllis.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Barbara, who was also his high school sweetheart; daughter, Kimberley (Mark) Abelson; son, Kelly Kiser; granddaughter, Hannah Abelson; brother, Jimmy Kiser; sister-in-law, Anne (Jim) Stokes; brother-in-law, LTC Quentin Castle II; numerous nieces and nephews all who called him "Uncle Bill."
He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and retired in 1982 with the rank of Major having served numerous stateside tours, two tours in Vietnam and one in South Korea. His awards included 75 parachute jumps; several Vietnam awards including Vietnamese jump wings; Army Commendation Medal with 2nd oak leaf cluster; Bronze Star with 1st oak leaf cluster; Combat Infantry Badge; Combat Air Medal with 6 oak leaf clusters; Legion of Merit.
After retirement from the military, he worked 20 years with the Cumberland County NC Department of Social Services and retired in 2012.
He loved all sports and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and the Tennessee Volunteers. He never met a stranger and had friends far and wide. All who knew him were aware of his selfless generosity and eagerness to help anyone in any situation. He always had a smile on his face and kept his incomparable sense of humor to the very end. And, as he would say, "That's my story and I'm sticking to it!"
A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Fayetteville Urban Ministry Inc., 701 Whitfield St., Fayetteville, NC 28301, 910-483-5944.
Services are entrusted to Rogers & Breece Funeral Home, 500 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301, 910-483-2191.