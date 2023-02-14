On Sunday, February 12, 2023, Billy Ray Dotson, loving husband, father of four, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend to all left this earth at age 86. Bill was born on June 26, 1936 in Rose Hill, Virginia to Woodrow and Evelyn (Giles) Dotson. He graduated in 1954 from Sullivan High School in Kingsport, Tennessee as salutatorian. In August of 1956, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army and also married his childhood sweetheart, Martha (Horne) Dotson. Bill served six years in the service and he and his wife were married for 66 years. Bill moved to Rochester, New York and worked for Eastman Kodak for 42 years. During this time, he received his degree in Chemistry from the University of Rochester.
Bill was an avid reader and loved to travel. He enjoyed sharing his adventures with friends and family. He was a dedicated husband, devoted father and friend to all who knew him. Bill was a true gentleman who loved his family above everything.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Woodrow; his mother Evelyn; and his brothers, James and Thomas.
He is survived by his wife, Martha; his four children; Michael Dotson and wife Karen, Rebecca (Dotson) Fishell and husband Ross, Amy (Dotson) Ingram and husband Charles, Melinda (Dotson) Jones and husband Wesley, his brother, John (St. Louis, Missouri); sisters, Janrose (Hall) and husband Harry, and Wanda Adams of Kingsport.
Bill, aka "Pappa," left behind 6 grandchildren: Kimberly (Dotson) Hardy and husband Nicholas, Jason (Fishell), and wife Crystal, Jared (Fishell) and wife Alaina, Christopher (Dotson) and wife Annie, Jeremy (Dotson) Jones and Austin Ingram. He left behind 13 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In his final days, caregivers Kim, Angel, Carrie, Debbie and Donna provided tremendous care and compassion helping Bill fulfill his last wishes.
A celebration of his life will be held in Kingsport, TN later this spring. Details will be shared with friends and family when arrangements are made.