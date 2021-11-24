LAVERGE - Billy Ray Bledsoe, 54, of LaVergne, TN, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home. He is formerly of Surgoinsville, TN.
He was preceded in death by his father, William H. Bledsoe and both sets of grandparents, aunts, and uncles.
He is survived by his mother, Betty F. Bledsoe; aunt, GeeGee (Rob); several aunts, uncles, and cousins; special friends, Winford Cox, David Manning, and Tabitha Wright.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 26, 2021, at Bethel Community Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM.
