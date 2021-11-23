LAVERGNE - Billy Ray Bledsoe, 54, of LaVergne, TN, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home. He is formerly of Surgoinsville, TN.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
