KINGSPORT - Billy R. Fann age 49 of Kingsport passed away Friday, August 20, 2021 at his home.
He was self-employed.
His family states he was a loving husband, father and son he will be missed and loved so very much. May you rest in peace in the House of the Lord.
Billy is survived by his wife, Judy Fann; son: Cameron Fann; mother: Janice Shelton; step-father: Tom Shelton; two brothers: Jimmy Fann and Kyle Fann; and step-brother: Bryan Shelton as well as several nieces and nephews.
Billy was preceded in death by his father: Kyle Fann, Sr.
The family will receive friends from 1 – 3 pm on Friday at Kiser Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow visitation at 3 pm in the chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Rex Mackberry officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Mosheim.
Pallbearers are: Wayne Haun, Michael Haun, Jimmy Fann and Tom Shelton, Bryan Shelton and Payne Lisht.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
