Billy R. “Bill” Hall

DUFFIELD, VA - Billy Russell “Bill” Hall, 82 of Duffield, VA passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Scott County, VA on June 11, 1938 to the late John and Lucy (Lane) Hall. He is also preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Mildred Faye Hall, an infant son, Randall Lee Hall, 2 grandchildren, and 11 siblings.
Bill leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughters, Kathy and R. L. Cox, Duffield, VA, Beulah Bowen and fiancé Wade Begley, Ft. Blackmore, VA, Loretta Hall, Kinsport, TN, Colleen Howard, Yuma, VA, Amber Hall, Kingsport, TN; sons, Ronnie Hall and fiancée Chandra Hass, Ft. Blackmore, VA, Mark Hall, Duffield, VA, Billy Hall, Ft. Blackmore, VA; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-greatchildren; several nieces and nephews, and many friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at Gate City Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Preacher Charlie Taylor officiating. Pine Grove Harmony will be providing the music.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Carter Cemetery in the Stoney Creek Community of Ft. Blackmore. Pallbearers will be Cody Hall, Zach Hall, Wade Begley, Nolan Bowen, Steve Summey, John Cox, Ryan Brickey, and Randy Davis. Honorary pallbearers will be Hunter Hall and Bill Begley.
Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 9:30 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
