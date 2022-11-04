ROGERSVILLE - Billy Neal Brandon, age 89, went home to be with his heavenly Father on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Bill passed away unexpectedly at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN. He was born in Fall Branch, TN and lived in Rogersville,TN. He was an active member of Persia Baptist Church. Bill was a veteran having served in the U. S. Army. He retired from TRW in Rogersville. Bill was preceded in death by his grandparents as well as his parents Harry and Ruth Mullenix Brandon, brother-in-law, Marion "Poodle" Burchfield.
Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Velma Brandon, daughter Lesa Davis (Danny) of Rogersville, two grandchildren Courtney Taylor (Will) of Easley, SC and Matt Davis of Morristown; great granddaughter, Mary-Katherine Taylor. sister Theda Burchfield of Rogersville, brother Johnny Brandon (Linda) of Kingsport, several nieces and nephews. Bill was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren whom he adored. He was loved so much and will truly be missed.
Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Highland Cemetery with Pastor Kevin Wisecarver officiating. Friends are ask to meet at Highland Cemetery by 1:50 P.M. for the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Judes Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959