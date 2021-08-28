KINGSPORT – Billy Matthew "Matt" Smith, 39 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a battle with Covid-19. He was a loving son and father. Matt and his dad, Bill left this earthly life holding hands as they entered into their heavenly home together. He attended Weber City Church of God and Crossroads Christian Church in Gray. Matt loved racing at the Kingsport Speedway.
He was preceded in death by his father Billy Truman Smith (8-25-2021); maternal grandparents, William Farley and Hammonds and Maggie Florence Way Hammonds; paternal grandparents, Morris Smith and Irene Thompson Smith.
He is survived by his mother, Margaret Hammonds Smith; daughter, Abbie Grace Smith; special friends, Jonathan and Ann Worley; uncle and aunt, Rick and Judy Smith, his racetrack family at Kingsport Speedway.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 am Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Rev. John Hammonds and Rev. Daniel Southerland officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:45 am.
