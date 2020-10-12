KINGSPORT - Billy Martin, 81, of Kingsport gave up his earthly body racked with cancer and pain on October 10, 2020.
Billy accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior on October 1. Thank you Jesus! Billy was born on March 23, 1939 to the late William “Bill” Bryan Martin and Ollie Franklin Martin. He worked for Mason Dixon, AFG Glass Plant, and Wackenhut Security at Holston Defense before his retirement.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Bryan Martin and wife Kim; life partner and mother of his children, Linda Martin; grandson, Bradley Martin; step grandson, Austin Johnson; son, Tracy Martin and wife Rhonda; brothers, Jackie Martin and Gary Martin and wife Yvette; niece, Kelly Martin; and nephews, Chris Martin, Jim Ed Martin, Robbie Martin and wife Michelle, Heath Martin, Grant Martin.
Per Billy’s wishes no formal services will take place.
The family would like to thank NHC of Kingsport and Bristol, and UVA Charlottesville Medical Center for their love and care showed to Billy and the family.
To express condolences to the family visit www.cartertrent.com
Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport is serving the Martin Family.