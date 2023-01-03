GATE CITY, VA – Billy Lynn McGee, 78, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home.
He was born in Kingsport, TN on June 27, 1944, a son of the late Clarence and Bonnie (Wells) McGee.
Billy was retired from Eastman Chemical Company after 32 years of service. He was a member of Prospect United Methodist Church. Billy was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his loving wife of 55 years, Ellen McGee; daughters, Kimberly Templeton and husband David, Karrie Thomas and husband Michael; grandchildren, Cody Templeton, Zachary Templeton, Cole Thomas, Brit Thomas and Chase Templeton; great-grandson, Silas Templeton; sisters, Patricia Riddle, Diane Hartgrove and husband David, Debbie Fletcher and husband Eddie; brothers, Wayne McGee and wife Martha, Larry McGee, Phil McGee, Terry McGee and wife Peggy; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 am Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Holston View Cemetery with Pastor Janet Sweet officiating. Family and friends planning to attend are asked to assemble at 10:50 am at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his Grandsons and son-in-law, David Templeton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to Prospect United Methodist Church, 163 Prospect Church Rd, Gate City, VA 24251.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is in charge of the arrangements.
