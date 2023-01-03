GATE CITY, VA – Billy Lynn McGee, 78, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home.

He was born in Kingsport, TN on June 27, 1944, a son of the late Clarence and Bonnie (Wells) McGee.

