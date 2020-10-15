Rogersville - Billy Louis Galbraith, age 85, of Rogersville, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at his home. He was a son of the late Louis Franklin and Annie Beulah Mae Isom Galbraith Horton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nannie Galbraith; brothers, Louis Franklin and Johnny Mack Galbraith; and stepfather, James Horton.
Survivors include his loving daughter, Chandra Drew and husband, Roderick; sisters, Alberta Gardener and husband, Marvin, Edith Galbraith Johnson, Stella Gudger and husband, Bobby, and Helen Catchings; brother, Jim Horton; grandsons, Christopher James Drew, and John Galbraith Drew; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all that were involved in caring for Mr. Galbraith.
The graveside service will be private. Masks and social distancing are required.