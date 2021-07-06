KINGSPORT - Billy Lewis Dougherty 70, of Kingsport passed away on June 8, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby along with his parents, Ray and Clara Dougherty.
Survivors include his sister, Betty Brown and husband Kerry; brother, Jimmy Dougherty; nephews, David Dougherty, Scott Dougherty, and Chris Dougherty.
No formal services will be conducted at this time.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Dougherty family.