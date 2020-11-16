Billy Killen, 80, passed away November 11, 2020 from complications of COVID-19, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Dickenson County, Virginia, to the son of the late Delmar and Alberta Killen. He was 1 of 5 children.
He graduated from Ervinton High School in Dickenson County in 1958.
He worked in the Banking industry for most of his career holding several positions with various companies. He retired and continued to work in his own business ventures. He loved spending time with his family and friends, watching Tennessee football, watching old western movies, spending time at his office with his work family and reading as much as he could. He was a member of Lighthouse Family Worship Center in Wise Virginia where he gained a tremendous amount of family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his older brother, Bob Killen and older sister, Carol Mills. He was married to Priscilla Killen for 30 years who preceded him in death in December 2019.
He is survived by his daughters, Vickie Rasnick of Wise Virginia, and daughter and son-in-law Jenny and David Petko of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Michael and Doug Wallace of Dickenson County, VA, and Kristen and Austin Deel of Knoxville, TN; sisters, Gency Haynes of Lexington, KY and Phyllis Shrader Upchurch of Newnan, GA; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Private services were held with burial in the Wise Cemetery. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.