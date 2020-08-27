Billy Junior Fowler went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Mr. Fowler was born in Union, South Carolina and graduated from Sullivan West High School in Kingsport, Sullivan County, Tennessee. He was an Army Veteran stationed in Korea and retired from Eastman Chemical Company. Mr. Fowler was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.
Mr. Fowler was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Myrtle Fowler; his mother and father-in-law, Edward and Lovely Bradley. Billy is survived by his wife, Bertie Fowler and son, David Fowler.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, August 31, 2020, at East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee, with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2101 Stadium Drive, Kingsport, Tennessee, 37664.
