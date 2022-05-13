On May 10, 2022, God received another Angel. Billy Joe Shupe was an avid fisherman, woodsman, master carpenter and all-around jack of all trades.

Billy was preceded in death by his mother, Lucy Etta Barnett; father, Joe Kern; 2 brothers, Darrell and Don Kern; mother and father-in-law, Fancler and Lokeel Mutter; grandson, Calum Shupe; special brother-in-law, James Boggs.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Barbara Shupe of the home; son, Joel (Erika) Shupe of Kingsport, TN; sisters, Faye (James) Boggs of Hiltons, VA, and Polly Vaughn, Kingsport, TN; brothers, Darrell Redman, Clinchport, VA and David Redman, Big Stone Gap, VA; Billy has 5 beautiful grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Services will be held at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 5 to 7 pm for friends and family to gather and share memories. There will be a short service beginning at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.

