KINGSPORT - Billy Joe Nelson Sr., 53, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023.

A native of Kingsport, Billy spent most of his life in northeast Tennessee. Billy worked in the transportation department for Kingsport City Schools for twenty-three years. He also provided CDL training for commercial driving. Billy was married to Donna Nelson for eleven years. He had three children, Billy, Hannah, and Cody. He was an avid hunter who loved being outdoors, as well as fishing. He also had a love for animals and had a houseful of pets.

LATEST VIDEOS


Tags

Recommended for you