KINGSPORT - Billy Joe Nelson Sr., 53, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023.
A native of Kingsport, Billy spent most of his life in northeast Tennessee. Billy worked in the transportation department for Kingsport City Schools for twenty-three years. He also provided CDL training for commercial driving. Billy was married to Donna Nelson for eleven years. He had three children, Billy, Hannah, and Cody. He was an avid hunter who loved being outdoors, as well as fishing. He also had a love for animals and had a houseful of pets.
Billy is preceded in death by his father, Earl Nelson.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Donna Nelson; sons, Billy Joe Nelson, Jr., Cody Nelson, daughter, Hannah Nelson; mother, Norma Jean Nelson; brothers, Earl "JR" Nelson, Jr. (Colleen), Rick (Sonya) Nelson, Terry Nelson and Lisa; sisters, Sylvia (Andy) Cole, Tonya (Frank) Hoffman; multiple nieces and nephews; many brothers and sisters-in-law.
The family will receive friends from 1 PM to 3 PM on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Trinity Memorial Centers, 1221 Stewball Circle, Kingsport, TN. A memorial service will follow at 3 PM with Bill Cody officiating.
In lieu fop flowers, donations in Billy's name may be made to Petworks Animal Shelter of Kingsport.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Nelson family.