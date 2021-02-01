MOORESBURG - Billy Joe Hill, age 88, of Mooresburg, began his journey to his heavenly home on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at his residence following a three year battle of dementia. He was saved in August 1975, and was a member of Big Hill Missionary Baptist Church. He was ordained as a Baptist minister on February 8, 1997. Billy Joe was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a lifetime farmer and logged for many years. Mr. Hill was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Light Hill; sisters, Fledia Smith and Jewell Scalf; brothers, Clarence Hill and James (J.L.) Hill; sons-in-law, James Diamond and Ralph Southerland
Survivors include his daughters, Marilyn Southerland, Deborah Jarnagin and husband, David and Peggy Diamond, all of Mooresburg; son, Billy Gene Hill and wife, Connie of Newport; 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; sisters, Rexie Purkey and husband, Ellis, Sarah Jane Morelock, Blanche Light and Marie Lowery; brothers, Ronald Hill and wife, Eve, Paul Hill and wife, Goldie; sisters-in-law, Joann Hill and Jackie Hill; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M Monday, February 1, 2021, at Broome Funeral Home Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Monday, February 1, 2021, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Daniel Jarnigan officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Big Hill Cemetery, Mooresburg, with military honors provided by Hawkins County Color Guard and TN Army National Guard.
