“I found the city whose builder and maker is the Almighty God, the holy city of Jerusalem which is from above the mother of us. All that are begotten by the word of the household of faith of the commonwealth of God.”
Billy Joe Cowden, 85, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee. Billy was born in Perry County, Kentucky to parents Charles Bruce and Jewel Cowden on February 13, 1937. Billy proudly served his country as a United States Marine. After serving in the military, he resided in Kingsport, Tennessee where he held his career as a welder and pipefitter at Daniels Construction and Bays Mountain Construction. Billy was loved by many and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Shirley Cowden; father, Charles Bruce Cowden; mother, Jewel Cowden; stepmother, Edna; brothers, Roy and Jerry and sisters, Hattie and Barbara.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Angela and husband, Jeff Ferris, and grandson, Tommy; son, Gary and wife, Becky and granddaughter, Haley; sisters, Betty, Peggy and husband, Harm; brothers, Charles and wife, Shirley, Robert and wife, Linda, James and wife, Violet and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in the chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home located at 2630 Hwy 75 Blountville, Tennessee 37617. A funeral service will follow at 7:00pm. Entombment will be in East Tennessee Mausoleum in the Sanctuary of Prayer.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue 2061 TN-75, Blountville, TN 37617.
East Tennessee Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Billy Joe Cowden.