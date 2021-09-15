Billy Joe Caywood, Jr., 55, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, September 11, 2021, after an extended illness.
Billy was born on October 12, 1966 in Kingsport, TN to Shelia and Billy Joe Caywood, Sr. He graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School in 1984. He worked for Holston Valley Hospital until he was diagnosed with cancer in 1991.
Billy is survived by his loving mother, Shelia Caywood; two children, Zachary Caywood and McKenzie Caywood; sister, Anita Caywood; brother, Ricky Caywood; two grandchildren, William and Waylon Nelson; niece, Victoria Caywood and great-nephew, Dominic Caywood, and soon to be daughter-in-law, Montana Meade.
Billy was an avid softball player and coach. He loved nice cars, working out and playing his guitar. After his illness, he loved spending time with his son and watching football. He also loved hanging out and playing music with friends. Billy was a kind spirit with a big heart.
Billy was of the Baptist faith and attended Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Mike Owens officiating.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the Caywood family.