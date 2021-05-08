KINGSPORT - Billy Joe “Bill” Harris, 84, of Kingsport went to with the Lord on Friday, April 30, 2021 at his home. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Bill went on to work for Eastman Kodak as a machinist for over 30 years. He served as a deacon at West Colonial Hills Baptist Church. Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Garfield and Margaret Harris; brothers, James, Fred, Gordon, Clifford, and Donald Harris; sister, Louise McKamey.
Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Naomi Harris; son, Sean Harris and wife Holly; grandchildren, Cali Sky Harris, Jet Harris, and Piper Harris; sister, Edith Hite; along with a host of extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 11am to 12pm on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Paul Schaffer and Pastor Tony Ellis officiating. Music will be provided by Neal Hartley.
A military graveside service will follow at Mountain Home National Cemetery with the honors conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265. Pallbearers will be Jet Harris, Sean Harris, Kevin Greene, Bill Hamilton, Jacob Horton, Jason Brown, and Tony Ellis.
