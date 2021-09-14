LEBANON, VA - Billy Biggs, age 63, passed away peacefully at Ballad Bristol Regional Hospital on September 11, 2021. He had received an aggressive, metastatic cancer diagnosis three days prior. He was born on June 26, 1958 in Covington, VA.
He was preceded in death by his parents: William S. Biggs, Jr. and Helen Miller Biggs; half-brother: Jack Moore; and aunt: Ruby Jewell Biggs.
He graduated from Castlewood High School and Russell County Vocational School in masonry, both in 1977 and enjoyed helping friends with farm work. He loved Nascar and racing. He grew up in Dickensonville, VA and lived in Lebanon for many years. He loved his special little dog, Julie. She was a lot of company to him for eleven years.
He is survived by his sister and caregiver: Betty Bailey and her husband Gary of Kingsport, TN; half-sisters: Brenda Taylor of Clifton Forge, VA and Doris Anderson and her partner Ruth Edwards of Poquoson, VA.
A special thanks to the team of doctors and nurses at Ballad Bristol Regional. The care they provided was excellent.
A graveside service will be held on September 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Temple Hill Memorial Park in the Chapel of Love Mausoleum in Castlewood, VA with Pastor Ron McEwen officiating.
Those who knew Billy well will always remember his kind-hearted soul. He will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Billy’s memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
